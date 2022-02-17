Erode district reports 69 new COVID-19 cases
Erode district on Thursday reported 69 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally to 1,32,267. While 234 persons were discharged, 1,272 persons were undergoing treatment.
Salem district reported 48 positive cases. According to health officials, 37 cases were indigenous and 16 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits.
In Namakkal, 28 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.
