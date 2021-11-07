Erode district reports 69 new COVID-19 cases

Erode

07 November 2021 22:37 IST

Erode district on Sunday reported 69 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,04,760.

While 52 persons were discharged, 738 continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 691. Salem district reported 52 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 1,00,292. While 58 persons were discharged, 603 continue to be under treatment.

Namakkal district reported 37 new cases, taking the tally to 52,546. While 37 persons were discharged, 450 continue to be under treatment.

Advertising

Advertising