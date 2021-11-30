Erode district reports 69 cases

Erode

30 November 2021 23:30 IST

Erode district on Tuesday reported 69 new cases taking the total cases to 1,06,315. While 72 persons were discharged, 804 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 47 positive cases and two deaths on Tuesday. According to health officials, 38 cases were indigenous and 17 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 42 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

