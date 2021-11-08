Erode district reports 67 new cases

Erode

08 November 2021 21:57 IST

Erode district on Monday reported 67 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,04,826. While 48 persons were discharged, 756 continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 50 fresh cases taking the overall tally to 1,00,343. While 62 persons were discharged, 592 continue to be under treatment.

Namakkal district reported 38 cases taking the tally to 52,585. While 35 persons were discharged, 454 continue to be under treatment.

Krishnagiri recorded 13cases, while 23 persons got discharged. The total number of cases in the district stood at 176 cases as of Monday. A total of 43,676 cases were reported in district.

Dharmapuri recorded 15 fresh cases, while 15 persons were discharged. The total number of cases in the district was 169. As of date, a total 28,551 cases were reported in the district.