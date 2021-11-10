Erode district reports 66 new cases

Erode

10 November 2021 22:15 IST

Erode district on Wednesday reported 66 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,04,946. While 54 persons were discharged, 770 continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 47 fresh cases taking the overall tally to 1,00,441. While 47 persons were discharged, 588 continue to be under treatment.

Namakkal district reported 42 cases taking the tally to 52,665. While 34 persons were discharged, 468 continue to be under treatment.

