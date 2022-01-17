Erode district reports 613 new COVID-19 cases

ERODE

17 January 2022 20:03 IST

Erode district on Monday reported 613 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,11,506. While 168 persons were discharged, 2,827 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll in the district to 715.

Salem district reported 466 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 1,06,236. While 186 persons were discharged, 2,871 persons continue to be under treatment.

Namakkal district reported 290 cases, taking the tally to 56,403. While 87 persons were discharged, 1,420 persons continue to be under treatment.

Krishnagiri district reported 298 cases, taking the tally to 46,449. While 127 persons were discharged, 1,853 persons continue to be under treatment.

Dharmapuri district reported 158 cases, taking the tally to 30,146. While 48 persons were discharged, 882 persons continue to be under treatment.