Coimbatore

Erode district reports 613 new COVID-19 cases

Erode district on Monday reported 613 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,11,506. While 168 persons were discharged, 2,827 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll in the district to 715.

Salem district reported 466 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 1,06,236. While 186 persons were discharged, 2,871 persons continue to be under treatment.

Namakkal district reported 290 cases, taking the tally to 56,403. While 87 persons were discharged, 1,420 persons continue to be under treatment.

Krishnagiri district reported 298 cases, taking the tally to 46,449. While 127 persons were discharged, 1,853 persons continue to be under treatment.

Dharmapuri district reported 158 cases, taking the tally to 30,146. While 48 persons were discharged, 882 persons continue to be under treatment.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 17, 2022 8:05:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/erode-district-reports-613-new-covid-19-cases/article38283032.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY