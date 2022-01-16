Erode district reports 570 new COVID-19 cases

Erode district on Sunday reported 570 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,10,899. While 151 persons were discharged, 2,389 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 529 fresh cases taking the overall tally to 1,05,765. While 158 persons were discharged, 2,586 persons continue to be under treatment.

Namakkal district reported 239 cases taking the tally to 56,112. While 53 persons were discharged, 1,216 persons continue to be under treatment.

Krishnagiri district reported 308 cases taking the tally to 46,152. While 101 persons were discharged, 1,683 persons continue to be under treatment.

Dharmapuri district reported 153 cases taking the tally to 29,988. While 41 persons were discharged, 772 persons continue to be under treatment.