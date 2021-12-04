Erode district reports 57 new COVID-19 cases

04 December 2021 23:41 IST

Erode district reported 57 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total cases to 1,06,549.

While 62 persons were discharged, 770 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 699.

In Salem, 39 fresh cases were reported on Saturday. According to health officials, 28 cases were indigenous.

In Namakkal district, 45 indigenous cases were reported.

As per the bulletin, one death each was reported in Salem and Namakkal.