Erode district reports 48 COVID-19 cases

Erode

17 December 2021 22:18 IST

Erode district on Friday reported 48 new cases taking the total cases to 1,07,199. While 47 persons were discharged, 582 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, taking the toll in the district to 706.

Salem district reported 37 positive cases. According to Health Department officials, 28 cases were indigenous and 13 were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

Namakkal district logged 34 positive cases. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. Five indigenous cases were reported in Dharmapuri and 12 in Krishnagiri.

