Coimbatore

Erode district reports 48 COVID-19 cases

Erode district on Friday reported 48 new cases taking the total cases to 1,07,199. While 47 persons were discharged, 582 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, taking the toll in the district to 706.

Salem district reported 37 positive cases. According to Health Department officials, 28 cases were indigenous and 13 were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

Namakkal district logged 34 positive cases. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. Five indigenous cases were reported in Dharmapuri and 12 in Krishnagiri.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 17, 2021 10:18:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/erode-district-reports-48-covid-19-cases/article37980950.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY