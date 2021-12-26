Erode district reports 45 new COVID-19 cases

Erode

26 December 2021 18:40 IST

Erode district on Sunday reported 45 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,07,608. While 56 persons were discharged, 513 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 26 fresh cases taking the overall tally to 1,02,366. While 36 persons were discharged, 385 persons continue to be under treatment.

Namakkal district reported 22 cases taking the tally to 54,473. While 33 persons were discharged, 370 continue to be under treatment.

