Erode district reports 420 cases

Salem logs 295 fresh cases and nine deaths

Erode district reported 420 new cases, taking the tally to 89,632. While 489 persons were discharged, 4,093 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, rising the toll to 589.

Salem district reported 295 fresh cases taking the overall tally to 87,864. While 466 persons were discharged, 1,841 continue to be under treatment. Nine persons died, raising the toll to 1,472.

Namakkal district reported 158 cases taking the tally to 44,657. While 198 persons were discharged, 1,687 continue to be under treatment.

Krishnagiri recorded 109 cases and one death, while 118 persons were discharged. The total number of cases in the district stood at 1,035 cases as of Wednesday. A total of 39,870 cases were reported in the district..

Dharmapuri recorded 114 fresh cases and three deaths, while 76 persons were discharged. The total number of cases in the district was 828. As of date, a total 24,502 cases were reported in the district.