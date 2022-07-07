Erode district reports 42 new COVID-19 cases

Erode district on Thursday reported 42 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 1,33,039. While 23 persons were discharged, 224 continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 41 new COVID-19 cases and Namakkal district reported 29 new cases.

As per the bulletin issued by the State Health Department, there are 274 active cases in Salem district and 148 active cases in Namakkal district.