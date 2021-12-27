Erode district reports 42 new COVID-19 cases

27 December 2021 21:50 IST

Erode district on Monday reported 42 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,07,637. While 58 persons were discharged, 484 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 25 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 1,02,391. One person died, raising the toll to 1,726. Namakkal district reported 20 cases, taking the tally to 54,494. Krishnagiri saw five new positive cases and Dharmapuri reported four fresh cases.

