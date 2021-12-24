Erode district reports 42 new COVID-19 cases

Erode

24 December 2021 22:58 IST

Erode district on Friday reported 42 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,07,521. While 52 persons were discharged, 536 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 29 fresh cases taking the overall tally to 1,02,311. While 37 persons were discharged, 405 continue to be under treatment.

Namakkal district reported 24 cases taking the tally to 54,432. While 36 persons were discharged, 396 continue to be under treatment.

Krishnagiri recorded four cases, while 13 persons got discharged. A total of 44,080 cases were reported in the district.

Dharmapuri district six fresh cases, while seven persons gots discharged. As of date, a total 28,973 cases were reported in the district.