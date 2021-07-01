Erode district reports 411 cases, five deaths

Erode

01 July 2021 22:05 IST

Erode district on Thursday reported 411 new COVID-19 cases, taking the district’s tally to 89,344. While 310 persons were discharged, 4,080 persons continue to be under treatment. Five persons died, rising the death toll to 594.

Salem district reported 279 positive cases and five deaths. According to health department officials, 217 cases were indigenous and 47 reported in Salem Corporation limits. Sixty-two patients have returned from other places such as Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Erode and Cuddalore.

In Namakkal, 144 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. 103 indigenous cases were reported in Krishnagiri and 109 in Dharmapuri.

In Krishnagiri, three deaths were reported.