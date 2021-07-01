Coimbatore

Erode district reports 411 cases, five deaths

Erode district on Thursday reported 411 new COVID-19 cases, taking the district’s tally to 89,344. While 310 persons were discharged, 4,080 persons continue to be under treatment. Five persons died, rising the death toll to 594.

Salem district reported 279 positive cases and five deaths. According to health department officials, 217 cases were indigenous and 47 reported in Salem Corporation limits. Sixty-two patients have returned from other places such as Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Erode and Cuddalore.

In Namakkal, 144 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. 103 indigenous cases were reported in Krishnagiri and 109 in Dharmapuri.

In Krishnagiri, three deaths were reported.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 1, 2021 10:06:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/erode-district-reports-411-cases-five-deaths/article35085511.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY