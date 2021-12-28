Coimbatore

Erode district reports 40 new COVID-19 cases

Erode district on Tuesday reported 40 fresh cases of COVID-19, which took the overall tally to 1,07,676.

While 52 persons were discharged after treatment, a total of 470 persons were under treatment. One person died of COVID-19, raising the district’s toll to 711.

Salem district reported 29 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 1,02,421. While 47 persons were discharged, 349 persons were under treatment on Tuesday.

Namakkal district reported 16 cases on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 54,510. While 42 persons were discharged, 327 were under treatment.


