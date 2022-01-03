Erode district reports 40 new cases

Erode

03 January 2022 21:46 IST

Erode district on Monday reported 40 new cases taking the total to 1,07,865. While 46 persons were discharged, 419 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 31 positive cases. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

In Namakkal, 18 indigenous cases were reported. Seven indigenous cases were reported in Dharmapuri and nine in Krishnagiri.

Advertising

Advertising

As per bulletin, two deaths were reported in Krishnagiri district.