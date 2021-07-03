Erode district reports 360 new cases

Erode reported 360 new COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday, taking the district’s tally to 90,469. While 143 persons were discharged, 4,260 persons continue to be under treatment. Six persons died, raising the toll to 603. The daily load of COVID-19 positive cases reduced to 251 cases in Salem on Saturday.

According to health officials, 161 cases were indigenous and 36 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits. Namakkal district saw 118 cases. As per bulletin, three deaths were reported in Salem and two deaths in Namakkal.

Krishnagiri reported 89 fresh cases and one death. The active cases stood at 923. A total of 40,174 cases were reported in the district so far.

Dharmapuri reported 92 fresh cases. The active cases stood at 901. As of date, a total of 24,796 cases were reported in the district.