Erode district reports 330 new COVID-19 cases

Erode district on Wednesday reported 330 newCOVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,09,056. While 92 persons were discharged, 1,019 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, rising the toll to 713.

Salemdistrict reported 285 fresh cases taking the overall tally to 1,03,869. While 66 persons were discharged, 1,732 persons continue to be under treatment.

Namakkal district reported 168 cases taking the tally to 55,216. While 33 persons were discharged, 497 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, rising the toll to 522.

Krishnagiri district reported 230 cases taking the tally to 44,944. While 34 persons were discharged, 739 persons continue to be under treatment.

Dharmapuri district reported 107 cases taking the tally to 29,375. While 28 persons were discharged, 289 persons continue to be under treatment.