Erode district reports 330 new cases

05 July 2021 22:48 IST

Erode reported 330 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the district’s tally to 90,957. While 287 persons were discharged, 4,080 persons continue to be under treatment. Three persons died, raising the toll to 609.

In Salem, 233 positive cases were reported. According to health officials, 158 cases were indigenous and 38 cases were reported in the Corporation limits. Namakkal district saw 128 cases.

As per bulletin, no deaths were reported in Salem while three deaths were reported in Namakkal.

Krishnagiri reported 82 fresh cases on Monday. The active cases stood at 799. A total of 40,343 cases were reported in the district so far.

Dharmapuri saw 85 fresh cases and three deaths. There were 869 active cases. As of date, a total of 24,972 cases were reported in the district.