Coimbatore

Erode district reports 330 new cases

Erode reported 330 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the district’s tally to 90,957. While 287 persons were discharged, 4,080 persons continue to be under treatment. Three persons died, raising the toll to 609.

In Salem, 233 positive cases were reported. According to health officials, 158 cases were indigenous and 38 cases were reported in the Corporation limits. Namakkal district saw 128 cases.

As per bulletin, no deaths were reported in Salem while three deaths were reported in Namakkal.

Krishnagiri reported 82 fresh cases on Monday. The active cases stood at 799. A total of 40,343 cases were reported in the district so far.

Dharmapuri saw 85 fresh cases and three deaths. There were 869 active cases. As of date, a total of 24,972 cases were reported in the district.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 5, 2021 11:49:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/erode-district-reports-330-new-cases/article35157367.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY