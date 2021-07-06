Erode district reports 311 cases

Erode district reported 311 new cases on Tuesday, taking the district’s tally to 91,064. While 302 persons were discharged, 3,885 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 228 positive cases and four deaths. According to health department officials, 128 cases were indigenous and 29 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits. 100 patients have returned from Erode, Namakkal, Chennai and other places.

In Namakkal, 113 cases and two deaths were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

Krishnagiri recorded 70 fresh cases, while 106 persons got discharged. The total number of cases in the district stood at 764 as of Tuesday. A total of 40,414 cases were reported in the district.

Dharmapuri recorded 79 cases and one death, while 114 persons got discharged. The total number of cases in the district was 833. As of date, a total 25,051 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.