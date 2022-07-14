Coimbatore

Erode district reports 30 new COVID-19 cases

Erode district reported 30 new cases taking the overall tally to 1,33,295. While 43 persons were discharged, 255 persons continue to be under treatment.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 14, 2022 8:22:13 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/erode-district-reports-30-new-covid-19-cases/article65640227.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY