Erode district reports 288 newCOVID-19 cases

07 February 2022 23:01 IST

Erode district on Monday reported 288 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,30,928. While 1,052 persons were discharged, 5,693 continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 291 positive cases on Monday. According to health officials, 208 cases were indigenous and 82 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 158 cases and one death were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. In Dharmapuri, 59 indigenous cases were reported. 89 indigenous cases in Krishnagiri.

