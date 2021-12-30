Erode district reports 27 new COVID-19 cases

Erode district on Thursday reported 27 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,07,737. While 42 persons were discharged, 442 continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 26 fresh cases taking the overall tally to 1,02,476. While 41 persons were discharged, 319 continue to be under treatment.

Namakkal district reported 11 cases taking the tally to 54,541. While 45 persons were discharged, 376 continue to be under treatment.

Krishnagiri recorded four cases, and eight cases discharged. The total number of cases in the district stood at 67 cases as of Thursday. Dharmapuri recorded three fresh cases and three cases discharged. The total number of cases in the district was 53. As of date, a total 28,992 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.