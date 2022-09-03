Erode district reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 25 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Erode district on Saturday, taking the overall tally to 1,35,730. While 36 persons were discharged, 242 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 27 cases, while Namakkal district recorded 12 cases.

As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 236 active cases in Salem and 75 in Namakkal district.