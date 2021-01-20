Erode district reports 24 new cases

Erode

20 January 2021 22:07 IST

Erode district reported 24 new cases taking the district’s tally to 14,142. While 18 persons were discharged, 147 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 17 cases taking the district’s tally to 32,221. While 52 persons were discharged, 185 persons continue to be under treatment.

Namakkal district reported 15 cases taking the district’s tally to 11,501. A total of 12 persons were discharged, while 91 persons continue to be under treatment.

Krishnagiri recorded four new cases and nine discharged cases. This has taken the total number of current cases to 56 and the total number of infections in the district to 8,018.

Dharmapuri recorded three cases and seven discharged cases on Wednesday. This has taken the total number of current cases to 33 cases and total number of infections to 6,543 cases.