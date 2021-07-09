Erode district reports 230 new cases

09 July 2021 23:23 IST

Erode district reported 230 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the district’s tally to 91,168.

While 247 persons were discharged, 3,242 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 612.

In Salem, the daily caseload dropped below 200-mark with 191 persons testing positive. According to health officials, 96 cases were indigenous and 23 cases were reported in the Corporation limits. In Namakkal, 95 cases were reported.

As per bulletin, six deaths were reported in Salem and one death in Namakkal.

Krishnagiri reported 57 fresh cases and one death. The number of active cases stood at 736 and a total of 40,603 cases were reported in the district so far.

Dharmapuri saw 72 fresh cases and two deaths. The number of active cases was 803. As of date, a total 25,267 cases were reported in the district.

Coimbatore reported 349 new cases, taking the overall tally to 2,24,376. Five more deaths were reported, causing the toll to 2,097.