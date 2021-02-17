Erode district reports 20 cases

Erode district on Wednesday reported 20 new cases taking the district’s tally to 14,658. While 21 persons were discharged, 131 persons continue to be under treatment.
Salem district reported 12 cases taking the district’s tally to 32,611. While 15 persons were discharged, 60 persons continue to be under treatment.
Namakkal district reported seven cases taking the district’s tally to 11,756. A total of six persons were discharged, while 49 persons continue to be under treatment.
Krishnagiri district recorded three new cases taking the two discharged cases. This has taken the total number of cases to 26 and the total number of COVID infections in the district to 8,125.
Dharmapuri recorded four new cases and two discharged cases. This has taken the total number of cases to 28 cases and total number of infections to 6,635 cases.
