Erode district reports 184 newCOVID-19 cases

Erode district on Thursday reported 184 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,31,537. While 818 persons were discharged, 3,430 continue to be under treatment. Salem district reported 189 cases and one death. According to health officials, all cases were indigenous and 63 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 98 positive cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. Krishnagiri district recorded 59 cases, while 354 persons got discharged. The total number of cases in the district stood at 1,598 as of Thursday. A total of 59,284 cases were reported in the district.

Dharmapuri district registered 36 fresh cases, while 1,744 persons got discharged. The total number of cases in the district was 868. As of date, a total of 35,959 cases were reported in the district.