Erode district reports 181 cases, one death

03 August 2021 21:59 IST

Erode district on Tuesday reported 181 new cases taking the total cases to 94,217. While 130 persons were discharged, 1,612 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died rising the toll to 634.

Salem district reported 75 positive cases and four deaths on Tuesday. According to health officials, 68 cases are indigenous and 26 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits. Seven patients have returned from other districts like Cuddalore, Namakkal and Kalakuruchi.

In Namakkal, 49 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

Krishnagiri district recorded 25 cases. While 23 persons were discharged, the total number of cases in the district stood at 314 as of Tuesday. A total of 41,446 cases were reported in the district.

Dharmapuri district reported 24 cases. While 29 persons were discharged, the total number of cases in the district was 349. As of date, a total 26,188 cases were reported in the district.