Erode district reports 175 cases

Erode

14 July 2021 21:44 IST

Erode district reported 175 new cases, taking the tally to 91,472. While 193 persons were discharged, 2,641 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 164 fresh cases taking the overall tally to 91,371. While 227 persons were discharged, 1,906 persons continue to be under treatment. Two persons died, rising the toll to 1,521.

Namakkal district reported 66 cases taking the tally to 46,205. While 78 persons were discharged, 821 continue to be under treatment. One person died, rising the toll to 434.

