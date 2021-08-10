Erode district reports 169 cases, one death

Erode

10 August 2021 23:42 IST

Erode district on Tuesday reported 169 new cases taking the tally to 95,399. While 188 persons were discharged, 1,725 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 640.

Salem district reported 92 cases and three deaths, while Namakkal district reported 45 cases and one death. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

