Erode district reports 168 cases

Erode

02 August 2021 21:46 IST

Erode district on Monday reported 168 new cases taking the total cases to 94,042. While 124 persons were discharged, 1,568 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 82 positive cases and four deaths. According to the Health Department officials, 79 cases were indigenous and 21 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits. Three patients have returned from Kalakuruchi and Namakkal.

In Namakkal, 54 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

