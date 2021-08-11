Erode district reports 167 COVID-19 cases

Erode district on Wednesday reported 167 new cases, taking the tally to 95,559. While 174 persons were discharged, 1,710 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, taking the toll in the district to 641.

Salem district reported 85 fresh cases taking the overall tally to 94,328. While 87 persons were discharged, 843 persons continue to be under treatment. Three persons died, raising the toll to 1,597.

Namakkal district reported 37 cases taking the tally to 47,771. While 57 persons were discharged, 574 continue to be under treatment.