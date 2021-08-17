Erode district reports 167 cases

Erode

17 August 2021 22:25 IST

Erode district on Tuesday reported 167 new cases, taking the tally to 96,592. While 144 persons were discharged, 1,864 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 117 positive cases and two deaths.According to health officials, 74 cases were indigenous and 29 were reported in Salem Corporation limits. 43 patients have returned from Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Karur and other districts.

In Namakkal, 56 positive cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

Krishnagiri recorded 20 cases, while 27 persons got discharged. The total number of cases in the district stood at 254 cases as of Tuesday. A total of 41,795 cases were reported in the district.

Dharmapuri also recorded 20 cases, while 25 persons got discharged. The total number of cases in the district was 267. As of date, a total 26,540 cases were reported in the district.