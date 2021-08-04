Erode district reports 154 cases, two deaths

Erode district reported 154 new cases, taking the tally to 94,364. While 132 persons were discharged, 1,625 persons continue to be under treatment. Two persons died, taking the toll in the district to 636.

Salem district reported 83 fresh cases taking the overall tally to 93,727. While 131 persons were discharged, 955 persons continue to be under treatment. Two persons died, raising the toll to 1,568.

Namakkal district reported 53 cases taking the tally to 47,421. While 53 persons were discharged, 563 continue to be under treatment. Two persons died, raising the toll to 453.