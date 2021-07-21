Erode district reports 141 cases, three deaths

Erode

21 July 2021 22:11 IST

Erode district reported 141 new cases, taking the tally to 92,325. While 213 persons were discharged, 1,936 persons continue to be under treatment. Three persons died, taking the toll in the district to 626.

Salem district reported 119 fresh cases taking the overall tally to 92,397. While 154 persons were discharged, 1,653 persons continue to be under treatment. Four persons died, raising the toll to 1,534.

Namakkal district reported 59 cases taking the tally to 46,648. While 83 persons were discharged, 773 continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 438.

Advertising

Advertising

Krishnagiri district reported 28 cases, while 48 persons got discharged. The total number of cases in the district stood at 452 cases as of Tuesday. A total of 41,052 cases were reported in the district.

Dharmapuri district recorded 31 cases and one death, while 65 persons were discharged. The total number of cases in the district was 461. As of date, a total 25,774 cases were reported in the district.