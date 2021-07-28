Erode district reports 140 cases, two deaths

Erode

28 July 2021 21:39 IST

Erode district reported 140 new cases, taking the tally to 93,207. While 186 persons were discharged, 1,351 persons continue to be under treatment. Two persons died, taking the toll in the district to 632.

Salem district reported 92 cases taking the overall tally to 93,140. While 156 persons were discharged, 1,337 persons continue to be under treatment. Five persons died, raising the toll to 1,545.

Namakkal district reported 50 cases taking the tally to 47,007. While 67 persons were discharged, 534 continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 443.

Krishnagiri recorded 34 fresh cases and one death, while 39 persons were discharged. The total number of cases in the district stood at 337 cases as of Wednesday. A total of 41,238 cases were reported in the district.

Dharmapuri recorded 31cases, while 41 persons were discharged. The total number of cases in the district was 363. As of date, a total 26,018 cases were reported in the district.