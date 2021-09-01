Erode district reports 137 COVID-19 cases

Erode district reported 137 new cases, taking the tally to 98,545. While 156 persons were discharged, 1,378 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 55 fresh cases taking the overall tally to 96,188. While 89 persons were discharged, 787 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died raising the toll to 1,632.

Namakkal district reported 56 cases taking the tally to 48,895. While 62 persons were discharged, 531 continue to be under treatment.

Krishnagiri recorded 17 fresh COVID cases on a single day, while 22 persons got discharged. The total number of cases in the district stood at 210 as of Wednesday. A total of 42,103 cases were reported in the district.

Dharmapuri recorded 26 fresh cases, while 24 persons got discharged. The total number of cases in the district was 236. As of date, a total 26,874 cases were reported in the district.