Erode district reports 130 cases

Erode district on Wednesday reported 130 new cases, taking the tally to 97,707. While 157 persons were discharged, 1,616 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 73 fresh cases taking the overall tally to 95,763. While 103 persons were discharged, 1,071 persons continue to be under treatment.

Namakkal district reported 52 cases taking the tally to 48,517. While 38 persons were discharged, 538 continue to be under treatment.

Krishnagiri recorded 31 cases on a single day and one death, while 23 persons got discharged. The total number of cases in the district stood at 256 as of Wednesday. A total of 41,972 cases were reported in Krishnagiri.

Dharmapuri recorded 16 fresh cases, and 20 persons got discharged. The total number of cases in the district was 209. As of date, a total 26,714 cases were reported in Dharmapuri