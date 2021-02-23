Coimbatore

Erode district reports 13 COVID-19 cases

Erode district reported 13 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 14,745. While 16 persons were discharged, 124 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 12 positive cases. According to health officials, six cases were indigenous and six have returned from Chennai and Erode.

Five cases were reported in Namakkal, one patient has returned from Coimbatore.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 23, 2021 10:18:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/erode-district-reports-13-covid-19-cases/article33916737.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY