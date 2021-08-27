Coimbatore

Erode district reports 122 new COVID-19 cases

Erode district reported 122 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the overall tally to 97,915.

While 152 persons were discharged, 1,521 persons continue to be under treatment.

Two persons died, raising the toll to 648.

In Salem, 67 positive cases were reported.

According to health officials, all cases were indigenous and 21 cases were reported in the Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 48 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

One death was reporetd in Namakkal.

Seventeen indigenous cases were reported in Krishnagiri and 22 cases in Dharmapuri.


