Erode district reports 117 cases

Salem

27 September 2021 21:57 IST

Erode district on Monday reported 117 COVID-19 positive cases. As per the bulletin, all cases were indigenous and the district has 1,221 active cases as on Monday.

Salem district reported 64 cases. According to health officials, 31 cases were indigenous and nine cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 50 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. Krishnagiri district reported 33 cases and Dharmapuri 39 cases and two deaths.

