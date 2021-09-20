Erode district reports 117 cases

Erode

20 September 2021 21:58 IST

Erode district on Monday reported 117 new cases taking the total cases to 1,00,811. While 103 persons were discharged, 1,405 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 65 positive cases and one death. According to health officials, 40 cases were indigenous and seven cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 46 cases and two deaths were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. In Krishnagiri, 33 indigenous cases were reported. In Dharmapuri, 29 cases and one death were reported.

