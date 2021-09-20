Coimbatore

Erode district reports 117 cases

Erode district on Monday reported 117 new cases taking the total cases to 1,00,811. While 103 persons were discharged, 1,405 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 65 positive cases and one death. According to health officials, 40 cases were indigenous and seven cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 46 cases and two deaths were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. In Krishnagiri, 33 indigenous cases were reported. In Dharmapuri, 29 cases and one death were reported.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 20, 2021 10:00:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/erode-district-reports-117-cases/article36575646.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY