Erode district reports 115 new COVID-19 cases

27 August 2021 00:05 IST

Erode district reported 115 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total cases to 97,797.

While 146 persons were discharged, 1,557 persons continue to be under treatment.

Three persons died, raising the toll to 646.

In Salem, 65 positive cases and two deaths were reported.

Namakkal saw 47 fresh cases and one death.

Krishnagiri reported 27 cases, and the total number of active cases stood at 257 cases as of Thursday. Dharmapuri saw 14 fresh cases.

The number of active cases were 209.